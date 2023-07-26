Houston County School District names its teacher of the year and announces district-wide pay raises

The second grade early intervention teacher at Bonaire Primary School won the district's award Wednesday.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — As the summer nears its end, employees of the Houston County School District gathered at Southern Baptist Church in Warner Robins to kick off the 2023-2024 school year.

Superintendent Mark Scott issued a number of special announcements. He named the district's teacher of the year and announced district-wide pay raises.

The 2023 Houston County School District's Teacher of the Year is Jessica Hawk, a second-grade early intervention teacher at Bonaire Primary School.

Along with the prestigious title, Hawk was awarded many gifts valued at over $18,000, and she also received a brand new 2023 Honda Accord.

However, she wasn't alone in receiving good news. In fact, all Houston County school staff will receive a 4.31% pay raise next year.

The district will pay 18% more than Georgia's state salary schedule.

"We believe in Houston County," Houston County Deputy Superintendent Richard Rogers said. "It's just part of our philosophy to keep these salaries higher... They support us, and they're always there to give back to our teachers."

The theme of the ceremony was "continuously growing."

"That's our whole goal," Perry High School Principal Wesley "Del" Martin said. "To make sure that students are always learning."

As Houston County continuously grows, so does the gratitude of the staff and employees.

In her thank you speech, Hawk gave a shout-out to her school and her fellow teachers.