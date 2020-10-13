'Three hours outside in this heat': Houston County kicks off early voting, voters experience long wait times

Some voters suggest opening a separate line for seniors and people with disabilities because of the long wait times.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Tuesday was the first day of early voting in Houston County, many people came out to vote and experienced long wait times.

According to election officials, more than 500 people showed up to vote in person. They say this is one of the largest turnouts they've ever seen.

People began lining up at 7:00 a.m., some voters had to stand in line as long as three hours.

“I mean three hours outside in this heat is just, you know,” Brenda Garnto said.

“I've been in line about two and a half hours, and I'm only about halfway there,” Thomas Riley said.

Some voters suggested opening a separate line for seniors and people with disabilities.

“A suggestion is, tomorrow, I would let one of the doors be for 65 and older, and the ones with disabilities, and the other for regular voters,” Garnto said.

“I think it's going well, with the exception that I think they need a 65 and older line, and the younger ones in another line,” Joseph Johnson said.

Larry and Jaci Kijawski said better organization would make the process smoother. But inside, the process was efficient.

“Just be a little more organized outside. People didn't really know which line to get into or what the lines were for,” Jaci said.

“It's very organized inside. Once you get inside, they have the hallway sectioned off for 6-feet apart, and they continue to tell you to move forward as space comes available,” Larry said.

Andy Holland with the board of elections said the office is rearranging some things moving forward. They plan to manage the lines better and get people checked in faster to cut down on wait time.

Early voting is open from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the Board of Elections office in Perry.