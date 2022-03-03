Houston County kids become entrepreneurs at Market Day

They learned everything from economic principles to advertising strategies, to the challenges of selling a product and being a consumer.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Houston County students learned how to make a little cash and not spend it all in one place Thursday.

More than 1,000 third graders brought their goods, services, and Market Day bucks to a simulated world of economics. They researched and created products in their classrooms to buy and sell at Warner Robins’ Cary Martin Conference Center.

They learned everything from economic principles to advertising strategies, to the challenges of selling a product and being a consumer.

Little entrepreneurs like Tessa Pierce attended the event to sell her homemade mood changers.

She says the secret is that she took, "A lot of stuff and chopped it up into little pieces and put it inside a water bottle... then we filled it up with water and put food coloring in it, before hot gluing the top."

Christie Lehman, the social studies coordinator, says this is the perfect time to teach children about products and purchases.

"The biggest thing with spending money is learning that it is a choice," she said.

Merchandise sold at previous Market Days included: Sports trading cards, jewelry, games, and bookmarks.