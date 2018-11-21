Earlier this month, we told you how Houston County law enforcement is getting stretched thin as the county's population soars.

For urgent crimes like robberies, home invasions, shots fired, and others law enforcement has typically responded quickly.

But when all types of calls are factored in, data shows, on average, law enforcement across the county is taking longer to respond to crimes overall.

Centerville police felt it the most. Their overall response rate nearly doubled between 2010 and 2017 from just over 7 minutes to close to 20.

Warner Robins police saw a nearly 10 percent jump, getting about a minute slower over the time period.

On average, the county's four law enforcement agencies' overall response times slowed by more than 35 percent.

But slowing response times are only part of the problem.

Between 2010 and 2017, census data shows the county's population jumped nearly 10 percent from 139,909 people to 153,479.

That increased call volume isn't just forcing officers to take longer to get to your incident.

According to Lieutenant Mikki Quinones with the Houston County 911 Center, it's slowing police dispatch times, too -- that's the amount of time between when a call is received and when it's assigned to an officer.

"The more calls you have, the more it's going to take to process all of those calls," she said.

For some departments, it's taking a lot longer.

Departments' dispatch times for urgent crimes stayed fairly consistent between 2010 and 2017, but it's taking some of them longer to dispatch officers to other, less urgent calls.

According to 911 Center documents obtained in an open records request, it took an average of nearly 13 minutes to dispatch a Perry Police Officer to a call in 2010.

By 2017, that number had more than doubled to over 27 minutes.

Dispatch times for the Houston County Sheriff's Office slowed down as well.

In 2010, on average, a deputy was dispatched in slightly less than 20 minutes. By 2017, that number had risen to nearly 40 minutes.

Centerville Police saw their dispatch time slow by only about 2 percent, but they already had some of the county's slowest overall dispatch times.

Warner Robins Police Department was the only agency to see its dispatch time get faster -- by about 5 percent.

Centerville Police officer Andy Harper said every day is different, but there are times when he's sent to as many as 15 calls in a 12-hour shift.

Every time he flips on his blue lights, it's a risk.

"Not only are we in danger, in a sense we're putting the public in danger," he said. "So we have to use due regard to make sure we get to the call safely and also keep everybody else in the public safe."

Harper said even with the sometimes challenging workload, he's happy to do his job.

But he admitted, a couple extra officers would be a big help.

Centerville Chief Chuck Hadden said the department is currently fully staff, but in a standard day shift that means just three officers are on duty.

© 2018 WMAZ