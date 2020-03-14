HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — At a Friday afternoon briefing, Houston County leaders say despite ongoing COVID-19 concerns, county operations will remain largely unchanged.

The North Central Health District said there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Central Georgia at this time.

Though it was noted all plans are subject to change, Houston County Schools Superintendent Mark Scott says all district schools will remain open for the time being.

"A this time, with the information that we have, our schools will remain open, we will continue to encourage our students and adults alike to practice good hand washing techniques," he said.

There will be some modifications to school activities, though.

After school activities have been curtailed and field trips cancelled for at least the next two weeks.

Colonel Brian Moore with Robins Air Force Base had a similar message.

While non-essential employees can work remotely, it's not required at this time.

"There's no mandate for telework, but we certainly have the capability, we're increasing that capacity and we encourage it where it best makes sense," he said.

County and city government leaders also spoke at Friday's briefing, saying that while some activities, like Warner Robins recreation department sports leagues and senior activities, will be suspended, most government services will largely remain unchanged at this time.

