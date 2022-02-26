x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Houston County looks for teachers at annual teacher recruitment job fair

The event took place at Veterans High School from 9 a.m. until noon.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Houston County School District hosted its annual Teacher Recruitment Fair Saturday at Veterans High School.

The event included 23 elementary schools, eight middle schools and five high schools, as well as three specialty programs; Houston Virtual, WIN Academy, and the Houston County Career Academy.

Each school was assigned a room where they could meet and interview candidates. 

According to a press release, Houston County's current salary for a first-year teacher with a bachelor's degree is $44,455. Adding benefits of approximately $23,501 provides a total compensation package of $67,956. 

First-year teachers with a master's degree currently earn a salary of $50,464; adding benefits increases the total compensation package to approximately $73,965.  

They had about 270 applications. Teachers can still apply for jobs on the Teach Houston website.

RELATED ARTICLES: 

'Our job is to help spread joy': Students in Lakeview Primary's Kindness Club support their peers

'It's a wonderful partnership': Habitat for Humanity buys lots to build low-income homes in Warner Robins

In Other News

Georgia National Rodeo brings economic boost to City of Perry and the state