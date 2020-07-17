On Thursday, the county says they will require masks where social distancing is not an option, like on the bus, in hallways and for drop-off and pick-up

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — For Houston County students, the start of the school year is just three weeks away.

The school system has already rolled out their plans for the upcoming school year, but on Thursday, they made some changes.

School will now start on August 6th instead of the 4th.

The school system says those two extra days is to "give teachers extra time to prepare classrooms and be trained on district protocols."

In the first plan, masks were only recommended.

Now, masks will be provided to all staff and students and they will be required to wear them when people are not able to social distance, like on the school bus, in the hallways and for drop-off and pick-up.

"Since approximately 7,000 students have signed up for Houston Virtual distance learning, we are focusing on removing extra furniture to include desks, placing sneeze guards/barriers on student tables, and keeping students by cohort. With these measures, we may be able to follow social distancing guidelines in our classrooms and not require masks," says Richard Rogers, Assistant Superintendent for School Operations, in an email.

Caly Hess, who we spoke to earlier this week, says she is relieved about the stricter mask rules.

"I'm glad that they're mandating the masks. I know that they're still in the layout that there's medical exemptions for it, but I am glad that they're taking a stronger stance on this."

More updates to the school year include:

To help with social distancing on buses, high school will move to a six-period day and run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. This allows for separate bus routes for each level of school and less students on the bus at one time.

Teacher meet-and-greets and new student orientation will be offered virtually or in a drive-thru format.

Parents and visitors will be required to wear a mask when they arrive on campus.

Hallway lockers are off limits, there will be seating charts in the classrooms and lunches will be served as "grab and go" style with disposable containers and utensils.

If a child shows COVID-19 symptoms, they will be quarantined in a designated spot in the school until someone can pick them up.

They will be allowed to complete their school work online.

Staff members will be trained on COVID-19 transmission, prevention and the use of face coverings.

As of now, registration for online learning has already closed, but Rogers says if a parent wants to change their learning options, they can reach out to their child's school.

For more information on the updated plan, visit the Houston County School System's website.

