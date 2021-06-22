Houston County making new city plans with joint comprehensive plan

Houston County is making plans that affect communities for the next 20 years. That includes Centerville, Perry, and Warner Robins.

CENTERVILLE, Ga. — Within the next 20 years, Houston County might look a lot different, and the plans for that are starting now. People like Juanita Smith who are moving into the area have their thoughts about what they'd like to see.

"What I like about growth and development in any community is when they plan family-friendly events. I like it when they look at the safety like walking trails in the parks," Smith explained, all things that appeared on the 2017 joint comprehensive plan.

"The comprehensive plan is just a way for our local governments here in Houston County and throughout the entire state of Georgia just to make sure we're financially planning along with long term planning the goals In so many different areas that affect our residents," Kate Hogan with the city of Centerville.

After completing projects like the downtown master plan, putting in the center park, and housing, Centerville city officials like economic development director Kate Hogan say they want to hear what people have to say.

"A lot of our community members are asking for public safety, good transportation, a better quality of life initiatives, all of that is at the forefront of city staff, and mayor and council minds," she said.

The asks aren't quite finished yet. Smith says there's still room for businesses.

"What I'd like to see is more businesses that employ people. Clean businesses, not one that's going to pollute the environment and safety," she said.