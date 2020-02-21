HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Bonaire man was arrested Friday after he exited his car with a gun in his hand in the parking lot of Veterans High.

According to a news release, Houston County 911 received a call about a subject with a gun at the high school around 7 a.m.

Officers and school resource officers were first notified by a witness that a man had gotten out of his car and had a gun in the parking lot.

Officers say they found two adults who were dropping students off got into an argument over who was supposed to ‘go ahead of the other.’

After the argument, one man got out of his car with a gun. The sheriff’s office says the gun was never pointed at anyone, and no injuries were reported in the incident.

The man with the gun was identified as 49-year-old Arthur Jordan. He was charged with reckless conduct and carrying a weapon in a school safety zone.

He is being held without bond.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information can call the sheriff’s officer at 478-542-2080.

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING

4 more people charged with killing 14-year-old Haley Adams

Georgia man pleads guilty to shooting Georgia State Patrol helicopter

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.