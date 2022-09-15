'There's nothing is like good laughter': Houston County man brings popular comedians to Central Georgia

Milton Wynn has been putting together comedy shows in Central Georgia for nearly 8 years.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — What started as a way to bring people laughter around Central Georgia turned into a long running show that's run more than six years in Houston county.

Milton Wynn has been putting together comedy shows in Central Georgia for nearly 8 years. While booking a comedian for a private party he got the idea to bring more chuckles to the area.

"I initially threw a birthday party. I brought a comedian in about 8 and a half years ago. I loved that. It was a private party and from then on I decided I wanted do comedy shows," Wynn said.

He says he loves giving people an escape into laughter.

"For two and half hours to three hours we provide an environment where people are not stressed about their jobs, kids, or finances," Wynn said.

His comedy show on Saturday September 24 features comedians Darrell Jaye, T-Ray Sanders and headliner Kevin Simpson.

Simpson is flying from the sunny shores of California to perform for the people in the Peach State.

"I love the audience down there. I love the crowd. I feel like that area is very receptive to comedy," Simpson said.

Overall, Wynn and the comedians hitting the stage want to see people come together and share some laughs.

"The country is going through a lot. The city is going through a lot and there's nothing is like good laughter," Wynn said.

To get tickets to his upcoming show go to this website.