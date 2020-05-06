HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A 25-year-old man faces multiple charges after a domestic incident with shots fired off Dunbar Road.

According to a news release, the Houston County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 300-block of Dunbar Road last Friday.

When deputies got to the scene, witnesses told them that a 37-year-old woman was being held inside a camper by her boyfriend, 25-year-old Joey Lynn Patton Jr.

They also told deputies that Patton fired shots at an unidentified 54-year-old man.

Investigators say the 54-year-old man went to the camper to check on the woman when he was confronted by Patton, who fired several shots at him with a rifle.

A patrol deputy spoke to Patton and arrested him without incident. Another deputy located the woman inside and moved her to another location.

The news release says investigators found the 37-year-old woman was a victim of domestic violence.

They say she walked to a neighboring home to call a family member when Patton carried her back to the camper and held her against her will.

The woman had superficial injuries from battery.

Patton is being held without bond on charges of aggravated assault, battery, simple assault – family violence, kidnapping, and false imprisonment.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence or abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.

