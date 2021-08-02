According to the Houston County Sheriff's Office, 78-year-old Harold Seidenfaden told a neighbor he'd had an argument with his wife and killed her.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Houston County school bus driver is dead and her husband is charged with killing her.

In the county's second homicide of the year, there are still some unanswered questions.

A 911 call around 9:30 Sunday morning led investigators to 60-year-old Debra Seidenfaden. She was found dead inside her RV.

According to the Houston County Sheriff's Office, 78-year-old Harold Seidenfaden told a neighbor he'd had an argument with his wife and killed her.

He is now charged with murder.

"I didn't really believe it at first," says Todd Williams.

Williams says he knows Seidenfaden from his time at the Perry Athletic Club.

"He was always a real friendly, a real people person kind of guy," he says. "That's why it's hard to piece together why something like this happened."

Williams says his parents live right down the road from the RV.

"They saw all the police cars out there on their way to church," he says. "It's always unsettling when something like that happens in close proximity to you."

According to Beth McLaughlin with the Houston County School System, Debra was a school bus driver for the district.

Captain Jon Holland with the Houston County Sheriff's Office says they are not releasing the cause of death until the autopsy is completed.

He also wouldn't say what led up to the argument, but says they have a better idea now of what happened.

Seidenfaden is being held without bond at the Houston County Detention Center.

Houston County Coroner Danny Galpin says they'll send her body to the GBI Crime Lab in the coming days for the autopsy.

According to the sheriff's office, they have no previous reports or records of Seidenfaden.

Viewers showed their concern on 13WMAZ's Facebook page.

Lee Hughes wrote "she is one of the kindest people I have ever known."