HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Houston County man is being held without bond after allegedly shooting his ex-girlfriend in the chest last month.

According to a news release, the sheriff’s office responded to a shooting on Fuller Road around 1 a.m. on April 22.

Deputies got to the scene and found 28-year-old Antonia Rawls inside the home with a gunshot wound to her chest.

The release says Rawls was conscious and alert when she identified the shooter as her ex-boyfriend, 29-year-old Curtis Barrett.

Rawls said Barrett was at the house to pick up some of his things. He went outside to his car when she heard gunshots and was hit in the chest.

The investigation led to an aggravated assault warrant being issued for Barrett’s arrest. He was also wanted on a charge of terroristic threats from an unrelated case.

On April 30 at 9 a.m., deputies with the warrant division found Barrett in his car at a local business.

He was arrested without incident and found to be in possession of pills and marijuana.

A 29-year-old woman, identified as Phalon Hudson, was also inside the vehicle.

Barrett is in jail on charges of aggravated assault, terroristic threats, and possession of marijuana. The pills were sent off to the GBI Crime Lab.

Hudson was charged with hindering the apprehension of a criminal and was released on a $2,000 bond.

Rawls was treated and released after being shot.

