CENTERVILLE, Ga. — A Houston County man is in critical condition after being stabbed in the stomach by his stepfather.

According to a news release, deputies were first sent to a home in the 100-block of Hampshire Lane in Centerville around 6:45 p.m. Thursday.

Responding deputies broke up an argument between 31-year-old Timothy Syrock and his fiancé, 29-year-old Alisha Coffman.

Because there was no physical fight, no further law enforcement action was needed, says the release.

Less than three hours later, deputies were called back out to the same street for a stabbing. The 911 caller said Syrock had been stabbed by his stepfather, 58-year-old Edgar Giddens Jr.

When deputies got to the scene, they found Centerville Police officers giving medical attention to Syrock at a neighboring home.

Houston County deputies found Giddens and arrested him without incident.

The news release says investigators found that the stabbing happened when Coffman and Syrock got into another argument. Giddens tried to intervene and then the two men began arguing, leading to the stabbing.

Syrock is listed in critical but stable condition. Giddens is being held without bond on one count of aggravated assault.

Anyone with more information on the case can call Sgt. Greg Pennycuff at 478-218-4784.

