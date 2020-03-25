WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Central Georgia has its first COVID-19 death.

He is Roger Armstrong -- an umpire for the Warner Robins Little League -- according to Michael Hokanson with the North Central Health District.

Earlier this week, the league announced that a member had tested positive.

While they did not identify the person, they said he had taken part in two games recently on March 9 and March 10.

Within the last hour, the league made a Facebook post announcing Armstrong's death, but did not mention the cause.

They wrote, "Roger meant so much to so many and had an amazing impact on our program."

13WMAZ would like to extend its condolences to the many friends, family and people who knew Mr. Armstrong.

Warner Robins American Little League It's with a heavy heart to announce the passing of longtime member o... f the WRALL family, Roger Armstrong. Roger meant so much to so many and left an amazing impact on our program. Thoughts and blessings go to his family at this difficult time.

RELATED HEADLINES

This is a breakdown of Georgia's coronavirus-related deaths

Coronavirus in Georgia | Number of confirmed cases up to 1,247