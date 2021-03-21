GBI investigating after Centerville man killed by deputies during hostage situation

The GBI says a Houston County Special Response Team member shot and killed a man armed with a knife during a struggle after he didn't obey verbal commands

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — The GBI is investigating after Houston County deputies shot and killed a man who was holding his children hostage late Saturday night.

According to a GBI news release, it started when Centerville Police responded to a domestic dispute call in the 300-block of Village Walk.

When officers arrived, they spoke to 48-year-old Shawn Evanuk in the driveway. The release says he was out of jail on bond for family violence and was ordered to stay away from the home.

He went inside and barricaded himself and his three children – ages 4, 2 and 1.

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team (SRT) was then called to the home. After they got to the scene, Evanuk released the 4-year-old and 1-year-old.

Negotiators tried to speak with Evanuk, but couldn’t reach him. The SRT was told Evanuk was threatening to hurt the 2-year-old and burn the home down.

Responders forced their way into the home and spoke with Evanuk, who they say was armed with a knife. The release says they asked him to put the knife down, but he didn’t, and a struggle between Evanuk and the SRT led to him being shot once.

Evanuk was pronounced dead at the scene. He will be taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

The GBI will conduct its own investigation and turn the results over to the Houston County DA’s office for review.