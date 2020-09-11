Houston County man killed in single-car accident

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — A Kathleen man was killed in a single-car accident early Sunday morning.
According to Georgia State Patrol, it happened around 3 a.m. at the intersection of Russell Parkway and Housers Mill Road.
A crash report says the victim, 29-year-old Zachary Allen, was driving west down Russell when he went through the intersection and off the road.
His Ford truck then hit a ditch and embankment before hitting a tree 170-feet away from the road, causing the truck to overturn.
Allen was pronounced dead at the scene by Peach County Coroner Kerry Rooks. Georgia State Patrol says he was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
The crash is still under investigation.
