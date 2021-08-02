Houston County man on trial in his wife's stabbing death

According to the sheriff's office, the 78-year-old told a neighbor he had an argument with his wife and killed her.

A Houston County judge this week is hearing the trial of a man accused of murdering his wife.

In February, 79-year-old Harold Seidenfaden allegedly told neighbors he argued with his wife and killed her. Investigators found 60-year-old Debra Seidenfaden dead inside their RV in Elko.

In April, a Houston County grand jury indicted him on charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a knife while committing a felony. The indictment says Seidenfaden stabbed his wife.

He opted for a bench trial before a judge, rather than a jury. The Houston County District Attorney's Office says Judge Bo Adams is hearing the case, which could wrap up Tuesday.

Debra Seidenfaden was a longtime Houston County school-bus driver.