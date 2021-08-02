Houston County man sentenced to life in prison for killing his wife

Investigators say he stabbed her during an argument over his upcoming shoulder surgery

ELKO, Ga. — Editor's note: Video in this story is from February coverage of the case.

A Houston County man was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday after a bench trial in his wife's stabbing death.

According to a news release from Acting District Attorney William Kendall, Judge Bo Adams found 79-year-old Harold Seidenfaden guilty of murder and possession of a knife during commission of a felony in his wife's death.

In February, Seidenfaden allegedly told neighbors he argued with his wife and killed her. Investigators found 60-year-old Debra Seidenfaden dead inside their RV in Elko.

The release says the two got into an argument over shoulder surgery that Harold needed to schedule for the next day. Debra Seidenfaden was a longtime Houston County school-bus driver.