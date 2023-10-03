Houston County man wanted for attempted murder charges arrested in Atlanta

Zone 5 F.I.T. Officers Arrest Male Wanted for Attempted Murder On Wednesday, 7/5/23, around 3 pm, officers assigned to the Zone 5 Field Investigations were alerted to a wanted person within the area of McDaniel St. and Peter St. The wanted person in question had an active warrant out of Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Aggravated Assault (Strangulation), Criminal Attempt to Commit Murder, and Burglary with the intent to Commit a Theft (1st Degree), Possession of a Knife During the Commission of a Felony, Aggravated Battery, and Elder Abuse. Units coordinated a tactical approach and established a perimeter within the area the wanted person was occupying. Once a perimeter was established, officers and supervisors made contact with the wanted male and detained him for ID and warrant verification. Officers identified the male as Richard Mancil (DOB 2/86) and all active warrants out of the Houston Sheriff’s Office were confirmed. Mr. Mancil was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Fulton County Jail awaiting extradition back to Houston. APD would like to thank our Zone 5 F.I.T. Team and Fugitive Unit for acting swiftly and arresting the suspect once warrant intel was received from the Houston Sheriff’s Office.