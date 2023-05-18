Houston County man wary after home burglarized twice

Keith Adams was away for work when camera footage showed two men wandering outside his home

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — In the Tanglewood Estates area of Warner Robins, Keith Adams was always suspicious of his neighborhood.

He lost some sleep after discovering two men had broken into his home.

"Had someone check on the house. They called me around 11 a.m. and said the house had been broken into, that the police were there."

Adams told us a Warner Robins police officer showed up to investigate and took prints and pictures. Before arriving, a friend noticed they tried to go through the front door and broke the doorknob. The officer boarded up the window and left.

"Later that afternoon, they had broken into that exact same window," Adams said.

Adams was frustrated and asked his friend to housesit who was there both times when they noticed the window was broken. He asked the police to see if someone could watch his home but was told they were understaffed and would try to patrol. Detective Sergeant Justin Clark with the Warner Robins Police Department says detectives or investigators are doing their best.

"If they're not on calls or being dispatched to calls, then that's when they'll patrol their certain zones they get assigned to," Clark said.

13WMAZ did ask Clark about recent crimes in the area and he told us the neighborhood is fairly quiet.

"We don't have you know an exorbitant amount of crime, burglaries, or anything like that," Clark said.

The person who is housesitting Adams' home said nothing looked to have been taken.

All of the drawers were pulled out, it seems like they did go through the bathroom. It almost seems like they were looking for pills," Adams said.

Based on his video, Adam suspects the burglars were teens but he is not sure. He warned others in the neighborhood to watch out.

"The kids aren't even out of school yet. There's usually an uptick when they get out of school, but they're still in school, so I just think people to know -- secure your property, lock your windows, get alarms, get videos, and be prepared to take a stand," Adams said.