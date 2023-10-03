Houston County Meals on Wheels Program says they're in a deficit, holding charity golf tournament

They are holding their annual Charity Golf Tournament Aug. 25 to raise money for the program. You can register until the 18th.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Hundreds of seniors rely on Meals on Wheels in Houston County each day. However, the program is looking to bring in more money to meet their rising need.

Every Thursday, Emily Minix grabs a shopping cart and loads up her car. She's delivered meals in Warner Robins for the last 18 months for the Meals on Wheels program.

"It is a lot of fun, it is a great way to get around a know people. It is so rewarding," Minix said.

They feed nearly 227 seniors and disabled adults a day.

"If they didn't have this service have these meals delivered to them, I'm not really sure that they'd be able to get the nutrition that they need," Minix said.

The program has served record numbers since COVID-19. They say they'd like to serve 66,000 meals in the coming year.

"The people that we serve tend to be in greater need then they ever have before," Executive Director Kenny Weaver said.

There's one problem: they're suffering from a budget deficit.

"That's mostly do to rising cost," Weaver said.

In the last two years, meal costs have risen by 40 cents a piece.

Weaver says right now feeding one person costs about $9 a meal. That adds up to just over $2,000 a year per person.

"We're looking at about tens of thousands of dollars when we're talking about our deficit," Weaver said.

This may impact the service they can give in the future.

Minix says they share more than just a meal.

"You're bringing them something to eat, but it's also a welfare check," Minix said.

With many people homebound, Minix says they get some extra care.

"It's human contact too. I mean you're forming a relationship with them. It's someone that they get to speak to everyday," Minx said. "They get to have a little bit of socialization. A little bit of love a big smile."

They say making a donation will help them keep meeting the needs in the community.

You can help give to the Meals on Wheels program by playing in their charity golf tournament on Monday Sept. 25th. Registration wraps up next Monday the 18th.

You can also donate on their website or to P.O. Box 118 Warner Robins Georgia 31099.