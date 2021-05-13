Houston County Meals on Wheels seeks volunteers amid increase in demand

The pandemic forced them to reduce delivery days and volunteers while the number of people they serve increased

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Houston County organization is doing its part five days a week by feeding seniors and people with disabilities. Like many other things, the pandemic has made things more challenging for the 'Meals on Wheels' program.

Corey Marcum spends four days a week delivering for Meals on Wheels. He and his mom get their route started at 10:00 a.m. and they stop at 30 places a day.

"We wanted to volunteer and help people as much as possible," said Marcum.

He's been volunteering for three years and has built relationships with many people.

"We basically talk to them and become friends with them, and they're very sweet and nice," said Marcum.

Those on the receiving end say without this program it would be difficult to get food, especially because the pandemic has made them more homebound.

"I appreciate it a lot. It helps a lot.," said Sherry Blackburn.

"They're real friendly, no problems with them," said Horace Parker.

Meals on Wheels executive director Kenny Weaver says during the pandemic they had to reduce the number of delivery days and volunteers, but the number of people they serve grew by nearly 100.

"The people that we see may not have many relatives taking care of them, or friends and neighbors. They tended to be socially isolated even before the pandemic, and in many cases our volunteer would be the only person they saw for either days or even weeks," said Weaver.

Marcum says he chose to stick with it and that things are slowly getting back to normal.

"I was very nervous as was everyone else, but I still continue because I know these people need to eat, so we have to keep doing it despite the risks," said Marcum.

He says the reaction from the seniors is rewarding.

"I guess it's to see them smile and happy and say thank you for everything... that makes you feel something," he said.

Meals on Wheels is currently looking for more volunteers. If you're interested, you can contact 478-328-6070.

The group is hosting a golf tournament Monday, May 17 at Southern Landings Golf Club located at 309 Stathams Way in Warner Robins. Check-in is at 11:00 a.m. and the event begins at 1:00 p.m.

The funds will go toward food and helping the elderly and disabled in Houston County. You can find more information here.