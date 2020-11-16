Houston County mom, Air Force veteran opens new massage studio

After serving 30 years in the US Air Force, Sharon Miliner-Dennis is now the owner of Oh What A Day Massage Therapy in Bonaire

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Houston County veteran is now the owner of a new massage studio.

Sharon Miliner-Dennis owns Oh What A Day Massage Therapy located at 205A Old Perry Road.

The Air Force veteran first opened the studio on March 13, but had to close shortly after due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Her studio re-opened again in May, but didn’t celebrate its official grand opening until Oct. 30.

“I just wanted to get on my feet first and see what was going on before I had a grand opening,” she said.

Following in her father’s footsteps, Miliner-Dennis joined the military, serving in the Air Force for 30 years.

She has deployed to places all over the world like New York, Turkey, England, Afghanistan and Hawaii.

She says she was located at Robins AFB for most of her career.

“I’ve always been into wellness, natural wellness, so I’ve always been into massage and I’ve always gone to massage therapists wherever I have traveled,” she said.

In 2013, she retired and just this year she started a business of her own with the massage studio.

“That’s what I just wanted to bring to my customers, or the people that I know, is that massage therapy helps with so much,” she said.

Miliner-Dennis says it’s all about helping veterans, like herself, who may suffer from aches and pains that come with the job.

“With the military, there’s a lot of stressful times,” she said. “You have to carry those big bags and things like that and being away from your family.”

Oh What A Day is a full service massage therapy studio. Miliner-Dennis says there are two other independent contractors who operate at the location – Rebekah Wright with Wright Touch Massage and Courtney Coley with Free Spirit Massage & Doula Services.

“We all do massage therapy, but we all do our own niche,” Miliner-Dennis said.

Miliner-Dennis says at Oh What A Day, she assesses a client’s needs and helps them decide a massage. Prices range from $70-90.

“We like to go from illness to wellness with a plan there,” she said. “So, with that, we do offer couples massages. We offer 60-minute massages, 90-minute massages. We offer hot stone massages. We offer sports massages. We offer lymphatic manual drainage massages.”