Houston County moms create mentoring group for teen girls

ISparkle2 will also have leadership programs and resources for parents

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — As mothers of teenage girls, Keayana Minus and Natasha Durham have seen first-hand some of the problems girls can face at a young age and how much it can affect their mental health.

They founded ISparkle2 to pair girls with mentors to give them someone to talk to and learn from.

They also created an 8-month LeadHERship program that will include STEM activities, confidence training, college visits, and leadership opportunities.

Minus and Durham will also provide quarterly sessions for parents with licensed therapists to teach them ways to communicate with their daughters and how to spot signs of mental health problems.

Overall, they say they want ISparkle2 to be a launching pad to help girls succeed.

"To recognize their true self and realize they have what it takes. They can do anything that they want to do as long as they set their mind to it," said Minus.

"We want to be that outlet so they're not feeling like they're alone or that they have nobody else, or they go to their friends and get the advice they want to hear instead of coming to somebody else to get the advice they need to hear," said Durham.

ISparkle2 is looking for mentors right now. You can sign up as a mentor or register a young girl for the program on their website. The mentoring program will officially start Sept 1.

Minus and Durham say they are also looking for sponsors and donors to help them expand and reach as many young girls as possible.

Their goal is to work with the Houston County school system and eventually expand to reach young girls in the juvenile justice system to help them get back on track.