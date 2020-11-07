Houston County NAACP hosts peaceful protest in Perry

People peacefully protested in Perry on Saturday.

PERRY, Ga. — Community members gathered to peacefully protest in Perry on Saturday.

The protest was hosted by the Houston County NAACP.

Organizers said that today's march was to make sure that people do not forget why they marched for George Floyd.

They also said that they are marching to remind folks that they have a voice and deserve equal justice.

Participants were required to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Refreshments and transportation was also provided at the event.

