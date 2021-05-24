'Doubling the size': Houston County nursing home expands kitchen, dining room amid COVID-19 pandemic

Glenn Smith says the expansion project totals about $2 million. He says they also have another project coming soon to build more assisted living buildings.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Nursing homes have been hit hard during the pandemic, but one here in central Georgia took the pandemic as an opportunity to expand.

In July, Church Home LifeSpring in Houston County will open a new kitchen and dining room. This will give residents more space to interact safely and socially-distance.

In March 2020, the facility had to shut down all communal activities and group field trips. The seniors have had to eat in their rooms and currently, visitation is restricted to outside only with limited guests.

Marie Brooks, 70, says she's a social butterfly and this has been a challenge.



“I think that's the hardest thing we've had because we couldn't go anywhere,” she said.

Brooks looks forward to the grand opening of the new kitchen and dining room.

“I've been telling everyone this week. I'll say it just about every time I see them. I'll say, 'Alright y'all. We're getting closer to being over there and we'll come over there and eat'," she said.

Chief Operating Officer Glenn Smith says they've raised the ceiling and added more food services.



“We are doubling the size of our kitchen, which will enable our dining staff to just do a much better job with the meals that they prepare for our residents and guests. It also allows them to do a better job in terms of infection prevention and cleanliness and hygiene,” he said.

Smith says they're doing a 50% increase in the size of the dining room.

He says this will be a multipurpose space, so seniors won't have to crowd at tables. The kitchen and dining room space open July 1.



“It's also a place where they can gather together to do group activities, whether it's board games and things like that, or Bible studies and singing, to be able to interact with our local churches that come out and support our residents,” said Smith.



Smith says the expansion project totals about $2 million. He says they also have another project coming soon to build more assisted living buildings.