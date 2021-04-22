Houston County officials identify man found dead on side of road

Investigators say they don't suspect foul play

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Houston County Sheriff’s Office officials have identified the man found dead on the side of Houston Road earlier this month.

According to a news release, he is 29-year-old Dresean Anthony, of Macon.

His cause of death is pending further crime lab testing, but the sheriff’s office says foul play is not suspected.

Investigators believe Anthony was seen walking from a hotel in Byron in the overnight hours on April 2. People passing through the area later found him dead.

Anyone with information in the case can call Cpl. Zachary Polk at 478-542-2080.