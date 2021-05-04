Houston County officials seek information after man found dead on side of road

Investigators say they have determined the death was not traffic-related, and the victim was spotting earlier that day walking from hotel in Byron

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Houston County Sheriff’s Office has released some additional information after a body was found on the side of the road Friday morning.

According to a news release, the victim was a male whose identity is being withheld until a positive ID is made by the GBI’s Medical Examiner.

Investigators have evidence that suggests the victim was walking from a Byron hotel earlier that morning, and a witness said they saw the victim walking in the area where he was found dead.

An autopsy was performed Monday by the GBI. The cause of death is pending test results, but officials know the death was NOT traffic-related.

The body was first discovered in the 7500-block of Houston Road just before 8 a.m. Friday after people passing by the area saw it and called police.

First responders got to the scene and found the man was dead.

Anyone with information in the case can call Cpl. Zachary Polk at 478-542-2080.