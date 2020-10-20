Houston County voters can cast their ballot early at the Houston Health Pavilion and Central Georgia Technical College.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Houston County opened two new early voting locations Monday. In addition to the Board of Elections office in Perry, voters can cast their ballot early at the Houston Health Pavilion and Central Georgia Technical College.

Voters at both locations in Warner Robins said the average wait time was about four to five hours. Some voters say they'd tried to make the most of of their time in line.

"It's our first time seeing each other, but we just started to talk, got acquainted with each other, and really it makes the time not seem like a long time," said Peg West.

Some voters said they wouldn't mind some changes to speed things along. There are special accommodations to get seniors and people with disabilities in quicker.

"I almost went back home, and someone was kind enough to tell us that if you're 75 and older, you can go up to the front. That made all the difference," said Mr. Anderson.

Andy Holland at the Houston County Board of Elections said they just opened the two Warner Robins locations because it's the normal routine.

"It's really just how we've always done it. The law requires early voting to be open at the Board of Elections for the first week. In the future, for larger elections, we may look to open all three up at the start of early voting," said Holland.