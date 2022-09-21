Houston County 'Operation Arresting Hunger' making sure families aren't without food this holiday season

They are holding a car wash this Saturday September 24th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Anytime Fitness in Perry.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Cooler weather is approaching, and with colder months comes the holiday season.

Operation Arresting Hunger is getting to work now to ensure every family in Houston County can enjoy their holiday this year.

"I'm just like everybody else - trying to survive," says Rosa Jenkins.

She and her son live in Warner Robins. She says between her medical expenses and inflation, its hard to stay afloat.

"Everything is going up so high," she says

Jenkins says you cant go to the store and by just anything.

"Bread is three dollars and something, so we hadn't had bread in the house," she adds.

In the midst of her struggles she says God sent her helpers.

"The Lord put those riding angels in my path," she says.

Jenkins receives help from Operation Arresting Hunger. The Houston County charity provides meals to family in need, and their biggest project is Thanksgiving.

Jenkins says in the past, she hasn't been able to buy a turkey, and she was grateful to receive a butterball turkey for her and her son.

"We normally end up feeding, 300 plus people for thanksgiving," says Sarah Crook, with the Houston County Sheriff's Department.

The organization expects to aid even more families this year, but they can't do it alone.

Donations will ensure that families like Jenkins are set for the holidays.

"Again, its a blessing to me and everyone," says Jenkins

If you cant make it to the car wash but want to donate, you can send checks to the Houston County Sheriff's Office, made payable to Operation Arresting Hunger. You can also buy a charity t-shirt through the Sheriff's Office.

If you or someone you know are in need of help for the holidays, you can call the Sheriff's Office at 478-542-9911.