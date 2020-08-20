"There's more and more cases coming up. I just don't want to send them, not knowing what could happen," said Amanda Whitehead.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Since the start of school, Houston County School District has reported 46 positive COVID-19 cases.

Amanda Whitehead is a mother of four. She said three of her kids' schools are on the list of confirmed cases. She's afraid to send them to school.

"I just don't know what to do, and there's more and more cases coming up. I just don't want to send them, not knowing what could happen," said Whitehead.

She tried to switch her kids from in-person instruction to virtual learning, but couldn't because she missed the deadline of Aug. 11. Amanda wants the district to make accommodations.

The district said they set a deadline to prepare for staffing, technology, and schedules. Dr. Eric Payne, Assistant Superintendent for Teaching & Learning, said parents can enroll their children in the virtual program when open enrollment resumes.

"We will reopen the option to switch at the end of the 9 weeks for elementary and at the end of the semester for middle school and high school students," said Dr. Payne.