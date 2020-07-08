Kids are back in the buildings or logging on to their virtual classrooms, but some have had an easier first day of school than others

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Buses are running and kids are back in the buildings or logging on to their virtual classrooms for the first day or school, but some have had an easier first day than others.

Parent Colleen Pinto says logging her daughter on was easy.

"We are doing virtual learning and the first day, so far, has pretty much gone off without a hitch on the school's end," says Pinto. "Looking at the data and cases going up and cases in schools, I would not be surprised if we choose to do this until January."

Kaththea Darmento agrees.

"Got logged on and it was pretty smooth, actually," says Darmento. "She’s bouncing around here trying to get different things done. She just did her writing assignment, she’s getting ready to do her accounting assignment."

Matthew Knowles dropped his kids off at Perry High School and Langston Road Elementary and he was happy with what he saw.

"When I dropped the boys off the this morning at the high school, I was actually really surprised," says Knowles. "What made me happy was every student that I saw automatically had their masks on."

For others like Jaime Brunskowski, her Warner Robins middle schooler is still waiting for access.

They received an email Wednesday night saying they should receive their login information in the mail by Monday to start class on Tuesday, July 11.

Brunskowski did say she received the letter Thursday afternoon.

"They were saying, 'Give it until Monday after 10 a.m. and then call,' which I thought was a little odd," says Brunskowski, "I would like to think that they would've had some of those issues ironed out today."

Christina Inman says her eighth grader doesn't have any classes listed in her Odysseyware portal yet.

"There's nothing there, so they don't get to see any of their classes yet or what it's gonna be like," she says. "Now that she doesn't know when she'll login, you know, she just feels like she might fall behind already. It's like everyone who went to school, they're set up, but we're not."