KATHLEEN, Ga. — UPDATE, 10:13 a.m.

Captain Randall Banks with Houston County Sheriff’s Office says Holliday is charged with one count of child molestation, and the allegations are unrelated to his employment.

Banks says the investigations started around August 2.

A booking sheet says the date of the offense is allegedly July 31, 2016.

Original Story, 9:04 a.m.

A Kathleen middle school teacher was arrested Thursday for child molestation, according to Houston County Jail records.

Director of Community and School Affairs for Houston County Beth McLaughlin says Jeffrey Holliday resigned Thursday for personal reasons.

She confirmed he did work as a physical education teacher at Mossy Creek Middle School, but would not comment on whether he was under investigation at the school.

McLaughlin says parents were not notified of the arrest.

Holliday was released Friday on a $15,000 bond.

13WMAZ has reached out to the Houston County Sheriff's Office for more information.

This is a developing story, stick with 13WMAZ for updates.