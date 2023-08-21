Houston County property taxes increase for first time in almost 20 years

The majority of revenue generated for Houston's general fund comes from taxes, and almost half of it goes toward public safety, according to the county commission.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Some property owners said they are unsure of what to expect after Houston County Commission voted to raise property taxes.

According to Chairman Dan Perdue, this is the first time property taxes were raised in almost 20 years.

"Due to property values in Houston County going up significantly in the past year, we had to advertise that rate as a tax increase despite the fact that we actually reduced the millage rate," Chairman Dan Perdue said.

Perdue says nobody from the Houston county government, nor the board of tax assessors, actively sought out to re-assess property values.

Rather, the state of Georgia conducted a sales ratio analysis, where the price-to-sales ratio equals the market price per share divided by the sales per share.

That also equates to market cap divided by total sales, according to a financial consultation firm.

"They take all the properties that have sold & what do they sell for & what did you have them valued at on their tax digest," Perdue said.

The tax digest is the entire list of properties taxed in the county that lists property values, what they are taxed at and any exemptions.

"We've historically been below that range," Perdue continued, "so our values are undervalued."

For three years, the county has conducted property appraisals following state guidelines.

According to Perdue, 80% of the general fund revenue in Houston comes from taxpayers, and most of that money funds public safety services.

The county said they want to properly support their sheriff's department, the court system and public works projects.

"You have firefighters, police officers, EMTs; they help us so in order to get help you need help," Alima Larue, mother of two, said. "I don't see a problem with it."

Larue is a sales associate at 5 Star Beauty in Warner Robins, a Muslim-owned beauty supply chain in Central Georgia.

She said she would like to see the money she pays to the county returned to the taxpayers through public services, but she feels uncertain about a tax increase.

"Of course, you don't like extra money coming out of your pocket... but, if it's to help the community then, it's a good and bad thing," she said.

Perdue said the money that comes around will go back around through investing in the services citizens in Houston pay for.

"We're happy to continue to deliver those services both as efficiently and effectively as possible," he said, "and also at a high level at which citizens in Houston County can expect."

"Helping the community is definitely the goal," Larue added.

The county says tax bills will be mailed out in September to be paid this December. The new tax levy will be used to calculate the new bills.