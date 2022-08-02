Houston County recognizing school counselors around the district impacting students' lives

Jacqueline McGhee says she starts her day at school with a smile, and for students around her, it doesn’t go unnoticed.



“When they smile, then I smile, get excited, and I feel happy at this school," a student said about counselors.



Grant Blalock is a sixth-grader at Northside Middle School. He said he's had days where he didn’t feel his best.



"When I first started this school, I was nervous," the sixth-grader admitted, but he found comfort in a simple gesture.



"She came to me and said, 'It’s going to be a great year this year,' and she made me feel comfortable," Blalock said.



If you ask McGhee, it’s all a part of a day’s work as a school counselor.



"My role is to make sure I greet the students with a warm welcome, so depending on the day -- today is Tuesday, so today is, 'Good morning, let’s have a Thumbs-up Tuesday,'" she said.



She's been a counselor at Northside Middle for almost 20 years and sees students come in for a lot of things.