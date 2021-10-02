Houston County School District announces 2021 graduation dates

This year's graduation ceremonies will be moving back to Reaves Arena at the Georgia National Fairgrounds

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Students in Houston County schools have just over three months until they receive their diplomas, but the district has announced some specifics.

In a news release, the district says ceremonies will take place at the Reaves Arena at the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter in Perry.

Seating will be limited and each graduate will receive a certain number of tickets. The exact number and other details will be announced as the dates get closer.

Ceremonies will also be livestreamed online on the Board of Education’s site.

The schedule is as follows:

Veterans High School, May 28 at 4 p.m.

Perry High School, May 28 at 8 p.m.

Houston County High School, May 29 at 8:30 a.m.

Northside High School, May 29 at 12:30 p.m.

Warner Robins High School, May 29 at 4:30 p.m.

“We are pleased to offer our 2021 graduates and their families an in-person experience,” said Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mark Scott. “We are also glad that our commencement ceremonies will return to Reaves Arena, which offers stadium-style seating with a better view of our graduates, as well as more room for social distancing.”