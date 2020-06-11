Eight middle school students in the Houston County School District received a $10,000 college scholarship as part of the REACH Scholar program.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Eight middle school students in the Houston County School District received a $10,000 college scholarship as part of the REACH Scholar program. They will receive the scholarship funds when they graduate from high school.

Taylee Julkes attends Warner Robins Middle School. Jackson Sawyer attends Bonaire Middle School. Both students are honored to receive this scholarship.

"My hard work is paying off and I'm so young, and I already get this opportunity and it makes me really happy," said Taylee.

"It feels great. I feel like I've worked really hard to get here, and it's just an amazing accomplishment," said Jackson.

Taylee said her favorite subject is math. She participates in band, dance and Beta Club.

"I would be interested in being a lawyer because I like to debate and learn about new things. I also would be interested in being a public speaker," she said.

Jackson said his favorite subjects are math and science. He's on the football team at Bonaire Middle and he knows how to play the guitar.

"An engineering degree, which I'm looking into getting and working with computer sciences or something like that," he said.

The winners were selected from an application and interview process. In addition to the scholarship, students will be assigned a mentor that will stay with them throughout high school.

"The mentor is there just to encourage them to keep going to keep their grades up, because part of the scholarship is they must keep a 2.5 GPA in their core classes throughout high school."

Both Taylee and Jackson have words of wisdom they'd like to share with younger students.

"Don't let anybody discourage you," said Taylee.

"Keep working hard and not to give up," said Jackson.