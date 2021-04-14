Former Houston County school resource officer, long-time sheriff's office employee dies

Tim Chapman worked with the sheriff's office for over 25 years

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A longtime Houston County school resource officer has died at the age of 56.

Capt. Ronnie Harlowe with the Houston County Sheriff's Office says Tim Chapman worked with the sheriff's office for over 25 years.

"He and I started around the same time," said Harlowe.

Chapman died Wednesday morning after a battle with an unspecified illness, Harlowe says.

Chapman retired from the sheriff's office on the first week of March.

Harlowe says the sheriff's office is currently making arrangements so they can honor him.

Chapman is survived by his mother, daughter, and grandson.