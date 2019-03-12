WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Students in Houston County Schools will have a half-day on the final day of the fall semester.

According to a release from the school system, that’s on Friday, Dec. 20.

It is the last day of the first semester of the 2019-2020 school year and the day before Christmas break.

Schools will be dismissed three hours ahead of their normal dismissal times.

That means middle and high schools will release at 11:45 a.m. and primary/elementary schools will release at 12:30 p.m.

The start time of that day remains unchanged, and lunch will be served prior to dismissal. Bus routes will not change and there is no after-school program.

Teachers are expected to work a full day. Parents are encouraged to contact their child’s school if they have questions.

RELATED HEADLINES

Dublin City Schools announces early release due to AA semifinal game

Here's when your favorite Christmas specials will be airing on 13WMAZ

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.