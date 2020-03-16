HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Students and staff in Houston County will not be headed back to the classroom this week.

That's according to a news release and automated phone call that went out to parents Sunday evening.

Key and essential personnel who need to report to work will be contacted by their supervisor.

Beginning Tuesday, March 17, the district will offer breakfast and lunch to their students during the closure at no charge. Information about meals follows.

Meals may be picked up from four schools: Huntington Middle, Matt Arthur Elementary, Northside High, and Tucker Elementary.

Meals at these four schools may be picked up between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

For safety and convenience, meals will be provided through a curbside delivery method to those who drive through the car rider lane at the school. No one will need to exit their vehicle.

Each child in the vehicle will be allowed two meals for both breakfast and lunch. Thus, a total of four meals may be given to all children in the vehicle who are 18 years of age and under.

In addition, the district will deliver food one time per weekday, using the existing summer feeding routes.

A breakfast and lunch will be given to any child who comes to the van delivery stops.

A list of online learning resources will be posted to the district’s website by the end of the week. For these resources, please visit www.hcbe.net.

Houston is just the latest Central Georgia school district to close amid the threat of COVID-19.

