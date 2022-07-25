Houston County Schools hosts opening ceremony for 2022-23 school year

The district named a new Teacher of the Year ahead of the first day of school on August 3.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Houston County held their opening session this morning ahead of the start of the 2022-23 school year next week.

The event featured performances by Perry High School’s Air Force JROTC color guard and the schools’ music teachers singing the national anthem.

“We are so very fortunate to live in a community that loves and supports public education,” Mark Scott, the district’s superintendent, said.

Student and faculty accomplishments were highlighted and teachers and staff received awards.

“We know that Houston County is a great place to call home, and that’s thanks in large part to the individuals in the room today.” Scott said.

Fred Wilson, the current chairman of the Board of Education who is leaving the board, was honored with a video. Wilson, who has been a part of the Houston County Board of Education since 1995, has been the Board of Education’s chairman since 2015.

Kelsey Hollis, the current Miss Georgia and alum of Houston County Schools, perform “Hero” by Mariah Carey at the event.

Jessica Miranda, the 2021-22 Teacher of the Year, presented this year’s recipients. One teacher was selected from each school, and ten were nominated for the district-wide Teacher of the Year award.

“Our community is a better place because of the work educators put in daily.” Miranda said.

Bridget Hunt from Thomson Middle School was named Teacher of the Year for the 2022-23 school year.

All Teachers of the Year received gifts valued at $500, and top $10 received gifts valued at $900.

“We know that by staying focused on our mission and being committed to our values, our district will continue to set the bar for what quality education looks like,” Scott said at the conclusion of the event.