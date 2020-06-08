x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Central Georgia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports, and more | Macon, Georgia | 13WMAZ.com

local

Houston County Schools online learning portal has technical difficulties on first day back

The tool "Odysseyware" was experiencing technical difficulties, and has been fixed.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Houston County School District is offering online learning for the 2020-2021 school year, but the online portal was experiencing some technical difficulties on the first day back.

According to a Facebook post from Warner Robins High School, Odysseyware was having some problems Thursday morning.

This impacted some middle and high school students, who are using Odysseyware for online learning.

Elementary school students were able to enroll in distance learning using Google Classroom.

According to Director of Community and School Affairs Beth McLaughlin, the platform wasn't down, it was limiting the number of users for about 20 minutes.

She says the technical difficulties were addressed and fixed. 
Warner Robins High School
Attention Parents and Students: Odysseyware is down at the moment. Y... ou are not doing anything incorrectly. Hang tight, the county is working on it. We will notify you when it is back up or just continue to try logging in throughout the day. Apologies to all!
Facebook

Related Articles