Houston County Schools online learning portal has technical difficulties on first day back

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Houston County School District is offering online learning for the 2020-2021 school year, but the online portal was experiencing some technical difficulties on the first day back.
According to a Facebook post from Warner Robins High School, Odysseyware was having some problems Thursday morning.
This impacted some middle and high school students, who are using Odysseyware for online learning.
Elementary school students were able to enroll in distance learning using Google Classroom.
According to Director of Community and School Affairs Beth McLaughlin, the platform wasn't down, it was limiting the number of users for about 20 minutes.
She says the technical difficulties were addressed and fixed.