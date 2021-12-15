Houston County School's project gives out 30,000 affirmation bracelets

“Many people may say that they don’t matter but at the end of the day you matter," Mariam Agboola said. Austin says it reminds him of his potential. "We all have potential and this is a way to be reminded that we can do whatever we want if we put our minds to it," he said. For Agboola, it helps her pass kind words forward.

“I'm just going to give it to somebody that needs it more than I do and they may give it to someone else. You never know when someone is going to need it," she said.



And for Thompson, it’s simply about knowing someone cares.



"It’s like—I matter, I think I matter enough. It’s going to be like someone cares about you and I’ll know that," he said.



Those words and bracelets stem from Project Aware, a program that focuses on mental health. Tangela Brice the project's coordinator says it's important for students to feel supported.



"Through the holiday break we decided to give each student these bracelets because we wanted to continue to connect and support them through this season," Brice said.



The red and green bracelets that read “I matter”, “Someone cares about me”, and I am enough have been given out more than 30,000 times.



"Our kids are dealing with some very different challenges. So each one of those messages, I hope, speaks to the young person that receives the bracelet and they continue to be encouraged by that through the holiday break," she said.



And for that encouragement, these students are thankful.



"All these messages and stuff, they can really just help us get through whatever we're going through," Austin said.