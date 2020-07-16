x
Houston County Schools’ revised reopening plan pushes back start date, adds masks for students

The school system has released a 12-page reopening plan with new and updated COVID-19 prevention protocols

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Houston County Schools has revised part of its opening plan as of Thursday afternoon.

According to a transcript from the call that went out to parents from Superintendent Mark Scott, these are the most important points:

  • The first day of school has been moved two days back to August 6. Teachers will return on July 28 as planned. The two days is to give teachers extra time to prepare classrooms and be trained on district protocols
  • To help with social distancing on buses, high school will move to a six-period day and run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. This allows for separate bus routes for each level of school and less students on the bus at one time.
  • Teacher meet-and-greets and new student orientation will be offered virtually or in a drive-thru format. Parents will be receiving information from their child’s school with more details soon.

Additionally, prevention protocols have been established for schools and they include:

  • Facial coverings when social distancing is not practicable
  • Every student and employee being provided with a mask
  • Training staff on COVID-19 prevention and the use of masks
  • Requiring staff and students to be masked on the school bus
  • Visitors being restricted to the front office
  • Visitors being required to wear a face covering

To see the full transcript of Superintendent Mark Scott’s call to parents, click here.

To see the full 12-page reopening plan, click here.

