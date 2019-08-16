HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Some children got a lesson in healthier eating at Westside Elementary School Wednesday.

Staff passed out cool and unusual fruit to the children.

Three schools in the Houston County school system are participating in the Fruits and Vegetables program, which targets childhood obesity, but it's also a way to introduce healthy choices to students.

Nutrition Chef Morgan Dockery says this is an awesome way to promote healthy eating.

"It's just teaching kids what things actually are so it gives them the fundamentals of knowing what things are, and the more we introduce that to kids, the more they will accept it when they go out to eat or they'll ask their parents to buy it for them at home. It just gets them excited about it," said Dockery.

Dockery says it's not just about the kids having a snack, but to educate them on the importance of healthy eating.

