HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Students in Houston County now have just one week left until the end of their school instruction.

According to a news release sent Friday from Houston County Superintendent Mark A. Scott, the school year will end on Friday, May 22, and the last day teachers will provide new instruction and give assignments is Friday, May 8. This gives students a week to complete any missed assignments and makeup work by the following Friday, May 15. The release also says there will be no final exams or state assessments.

Scott says teachers will compare students averages when schools closed March 13 to the current average as of May 15, and the higher average will be used for final grades and promotion or retention decisions.

Elementary school report cards will be mailed May 22, and middle school and high school report cards will be mailed May 27.

