HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Houston County is getting a big investment from one of America’s largest independent solar power producers, a $55 million investment to be exact.

"I think the county is stepping up and saying 'We support green power. We think it's the way to go in the future,'" says Houston County Commission Chairman Tommy Stalnaker.

The 700+ acre property sits about 5.5 miles outside of the The City of Perry near Firetower Road and I-75.

Governor Brian Kemp announced Tuesday the 68 megawatt solar project will help power homes and businesses at a low cost.

Stalnaker says the company approached the Development Authority of Houston County about bringing this project to the area and they worked out all the details to get it off the ground.

He also says he is excited about what this project, and others like it in Central Georgia, mean for the future.

"I think it is going to enhance the availability of more affordable energy in the future."

The company announced it will hire 300 people from Houston County and surrounding areas to build the project.

Stalnaker says that is a big win for people who may have been out of work because of the pandemic.

"It's going to create a number of jobs initially," he says. "Whether it is a long term or a short term job, employment is important."

It will not only bring more jobs, but also more money into the county.

"The level of taxation that will be applied to that solar project for future years will enhance the county by having more revenue coming in from the property," says Stalnaker.

Construction is set to begin on December 1st.