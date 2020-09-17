Areas stretching all across the county saw up to six inches of rain overnight on Thursday

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — People in Houston County woke up Thursday morning to find up to six inches of rain on the ground.

As the day went on, the water went down, but earlier, it was a very different story.

When Derrick Grundy came to work Thursday morning at Academy Sports on Watson Boulevard, he says he couldn't believe what he was seeing.

"The parking lot looks a little wet and I looked in and saw that car flooded and the car next to it flooded and I said, 'This doesn't look like a busted pipe, this might be some flooding,'" says Grundy.

Trees and shopping cart returns were halfway underwater.

Across the street at Wendy's, Kareem Hamilton says he's seen flooding in that area, but never like this.

"It's going down now, but it's going down real slow," he says. "I ain't never seen it this bad, but I have seen it like this."

Over by Robins Air Force Base, water near the Green Street gate caused a two-hour delay for non-essential employees.

EMA Director Chief Chris Stoner says one of their biggest problems was cars getting stuck in some of that deep water, like on Elberta Road.

"They've ended up driving through a, what they thought was just a shallow section of road, that ended up being deep enough it stalled their vehicle out," Stoner says.

The storm also left water inside some homes at Castaway Apartments.

"Water was bubbling under my back door, came through the living room, to the kitchen, out the front door, and when I stepped outside, the whole front was just flooded," says Arthur Massey.

Some residents say the had about a foot of water in their apartment.

Around 5 a.m., Massey says they got a knock on the door from the fire department to evacuate their apartments.