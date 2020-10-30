Houston Medical Center has seen their COVID-19 patients double in the last two weeks

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — The U.S. saw 90,000 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the highest single day increase since the start of the pandemic.

Right here in Central Georgia, Houston County is seeing a significant spike in cases and higher hospitalization numbers.

At their peak at the end of July into early August, Houston Medical Center had over 40 patients before dropping back into the teens.

Two weeks ago, they had around 20 patients with the virus and Thursday, they were back up to 40 patients.

Houston County as a whole is averaging 16 new cases per day, double from what they saw at the end of September, but that's not the case for all of our counties.

"Things have actually slowed down at Fairview Park some," says CEO Don Avery.

He says at Fairview Park Hospital, thankfully, their numbers have dropped in the last couple of weeks and on Friday, they had 20 COVID-19 patients.

"Obviously, lower numbers means better health in the community, lower numbers are easier to manage, lower numbers uses less supplies," he says, but while they're getting a much-needed break right now, he's already looking ahead to Thanksgiving and Christmas.

"We all need to be aware of what the potential impact is of the holidays because they are not in themselves dangerous, but we're gonna have a whole lot more gathering of people in small places," he says. "The biggest risk we have in the next two months is social gatherings. Social distancing is not our nature."

Michael Hokanson with the North Central Health District says they haven't linked the Houston County increase to any specific events or activities, but people are becoming lax in following CDC guidelines.

So far, 95 Houston county residents have died of the virus this year.

In a statement, Houston Medical Center says "This upward track is consistent with statewide trends" and they're urging people to keep this year's holiday travel to a minimum.

As of October 30th, Coliseum Medical Centers has 24 COVID-19 patients, which is down from the 32 patients they had a week ago.

Navicent Health currently has 35 COVID-19 patients.

Up until Friday, they would not release their patient totals to the public.

In a statement, Spokesperson Megan Allen said "We believe it is important for those entrusting us with their care to feel comfortable visiting our campuses, and so we are choosing to provide the data reported to the state today regarding the number of COVID-19 patients currently in our care."